Suryakumar Yadav Roasted On Internet After 3 Golden Ducks: 'They Compared Him With ABD'

IND vs AUS: India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has played many worth-remembering and match-winning innings for the Indian team in international matches. Surya is often considered a complete batsman due to his wide range of shots and also is known to be Team India's AB de Villiers. Suryakumar is known as Team India's Mr. 360 and has every shot for every ball in international cricket.

Surya has been playing ultimately well in the T20Is and is currently the top-ranked T20I batsman in the ICC Rankings. Suryakumar Yadav was also named the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2022 for his immense performance in the shorter format in the year 2022.

However, Surya was not able to continue his touch in the ODI format and registered an unwanted record in the recently concluded ODI series vs Australia. While playing for India in the three-match ODI series, Suryakumar grabbed an unwanted record of scoring a trio of ducks in all three ODI matches.

Surya was dismissed on the first ball by Mitchell Starc in the first and the second ODI at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam and was later dismissed by Ashton Agar in the third match at Chennai.

Netizens roast Surya on social media for his unwanted record

They compared AB de Villiers with surya kumar yadav 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CPnVR6PHNO — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 19, 2023

As soon as Suryakumar Yadav achieved his unwanted record, the netizens started roasting Surya on social media.

🤣 may be india shd schedule match against hongkong and Zimbabwe to reach ab level ..🤣🥵🥵 — chandu (@Chandan69510250) March 19, 2023

Sky started where AB left . Let him settle Their type of innovative batting recquires diff mindset, skill ,agility, practise etc — SureshK (@Sk14345981) March 19, 2023

People are jokes who compare ABD with sky .. 🤣 ABD is above all.. — Ashraful Islam (@imAshraf_Vk) March 19, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI debut against England in 2021 and till now has played 23 matches and has scored 433 runs at an average of 24.1 and also has a strike rate of 102.1.

Coming back to Team India's performance in the three-match ODI series so the Indian team lost the series by a margin of 2-1 after suffering a 21-run defeat in the series decider in Chennai.