Ind vs Aus: The Indian cricket team is set to play against Australia in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2023. The three-match ODI series is now leveled at 1-1 with the Indian team winning the first ODI in Mumbai by five wickets and in the second match courtesy of a Mitchell Starc show, Australia won the match by ten wickets and squared the series.

With the competition now level at 1-1, any team from here can turn out to be the winner as both teams have an equal chance of clinching the series.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has come up with his opinion on the third ODI match and believes that the hosts will be the team that will emerge victorious in the series. On the other hand, he also said that we can never count Australia out of any competition as they are very competitive

AB de Villiers on its YouTube channel said, “I would go with India because of the Chennai wicket and how well they play there but never count the Aussies out. They are very competitive.”

Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was the star of the third ODI and wrapped up the whole Indian top order on his own. Hailing Starc de Villiers said,

“On the Aussies' [side], we saw what Mitchell Starc did in that last game. I loved watching him bowl. Hopefully, he'll get a little bit of reverse swing in Chennai. If he doesn't, he puts a little bit of pace on the ball. I think he'll be pretty easy to face, then he needs to move around. He's quick, competitive, and tries hard.”

Chennai, where the third and the deciding match has to be played is considered a spinner-friendly ground with significant boundaries and its pitch also offers a lot of turn to the spinners. The surface starts to break up as long as the match progresses and it is very certain that Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav will have a significant role in the game.

Ab de Villiers also hailed India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on his recent white ball performance and believes that he can prove to be very effective in the third ODI.

“In the bowling department, I have seen Kuldeep Yadav bowl well. I think he'll feature in Chennai. There's a bit of a turn. He gives that flight and takes it both ways. It's tough to pick him, so he'll be a force to reckon with", de Villiers said.