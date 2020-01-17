The Debate
Ind Vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Delights Fans By Smashing Tennis Forehand Boundary; Watch Clip

Cricket News

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma hit six boundaries in his 42-run knock, but one tennis forehand shot stood out in his innings against Australia's Kane Richardson.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Aus

Team India is currently battling Australia in the 2nd ODI in Rajkot as Virat Kohli and co. look to level the series after losing the 1st ODI in Mumbai. After winning the toss, Australia asked India to bat first and openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a decent start at the top. Sharma, in particular, played some nice shots in the innings but there was one shot that he played which made everyone go in awe.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Onslaught Halted By Brilliant Agar-Starc Tag Team Catch; Watch

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma plays a tennis forehand shot 

Rohit Sharma hit six boundaries in his 42-run knock, but the shot that caught the eye was the tennis forehand shot. Kane Richardson came to bowl in the 13th over of the game and it was in the second ball of his over Rohit punished a delivered which was bowled at a good length. The opener came out of his crease and slapped the ball to the boundary  BCCI released the footage to make the fans have a look at the shot, which they termed as the 'Tennis shot'.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan Holds 2nd Best Strike Rate In ODI History Against Australia

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma dismissed by Adam Zampa

Rohit Sharma's innings came to an end in the 3rd ball of the 15th over when he was dismissed by Australia leg spinner Adam Zampa LBW. Things got worse for India after Sharma took the DRS check, which upheld Zampa’s dismissal. As a result, India lost its only review.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Adam Zampa 'neither Talented Nor Skilled' On Commentary

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul puts India in commanding position

KL Rahul scored 80 runs in 52 balls as India finished their innings at 340-6.  Rahul's knock comprised of 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. Apart from Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (97 runs), Rohit Sharma (42 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 runs) also contributed with the bat. 

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: SCA Stadium In Rajkot To Become First Stadium In India To Get Dome-like Roof

Published:

