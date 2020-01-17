Ind Vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Delights Fans By Smashing Tennis Forehand Boundary; Watch Clip

Team India is currently battling Australia in the 2nd ODI in Rajkot as Virat Kohli and co. look to level the series after losing the 1st ODI in Mumbai. After winning the toss, Australia asked India to bat first and openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a decent start at the top. Sharma, in particular, played some nice shots in the innings but there was one shot that he played which made everyone go in awe.

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma plays a tennis forehand shot

Rohit Sharma hit six boundaries in his 42-run knock, but the shot that caught the eye was the tennis forehand shot. Kane Richardson came to bowl in the 13th over of the game and it was in the second ball of his over Rohit punished a delivered which was bowled at a good length. The opener came out of his crease and slapped the ball to the boundary BCCI released the footage to make the fans have a look at the shot, which they termed as the 'Tennis shot'.

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma dismissed by Adam Zampa

Rohit Sharma's innings came to an end in the 3rd ball of the 15th over when he was dismissed by Australia leg spinner Adam Zampa LBW. Things got worse for India after Sharma took the DRS check, which upheld Zampa’s dismissal. As a result, India lost its only review.

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul puts India in commanding position

KL Rahul scored 80 runs in 52 balls as India finished their innings at 340-6. Rahul's knock comprised of 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. Apart from Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (97 runs), Rohit Sharma (42 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 runs) also contributed with the bat.

