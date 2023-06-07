'Best For The Team': Rohit Sharma's Candid Answer To Leaving Out R Ashwin In WTC Final

India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The match is taking place at The Oval Cricket Ground in England. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Aussies. One of the most notable names to miss out on India's playing XI is veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit revealed the exact reason why Ashwin has not been included in the WTC final XI.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma said it was tough to leave Ashwin out of India's playing XI for the WTC final given the kind of impact he has had whenever he got a chance to play. Rohit stated that Ashwin has been left out of the playing XI because of the conditions in England as India went with only one spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit said it is not a great occasion to leave Ashwin out but one has to do what is best for the team.

ALSO READ | WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score

IND vs AUS: Why India left out R Ashwin

"It is tough to leave Ashwin out. He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

India vs Australia: Playing XI

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Image: ICC/BCCI/Twitter