Rohit Sharma Reveals Details About His Heated Message To Kishan; 'Something Very Personal'

Team India lost the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia by a margin of nine wickets and on a pitch wherein the Indian spinners could have dominated but it was the visitors who rattled the hosts. No Team India batsman was allowed by the Australian bowlers to settle at the crease and at the end, Team India lost the match.

Amidst the last hours of Day 2, India captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a conversation with Ishan Kishan and came up with an angry gesture. Minutes after the talk with the Indian captain, Ishan Kishan was seen coming out on the ground and giving a message to both the on-field batsmen.

In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma was asked about the incident. Rohit Sharma was asked, "Rohit you were seen having a conversation with Ishan Kishan in the last hours of Day 2, Can you please highlight the main talk about that phase?

Rohit Sharma said: 'That was quite personal'

Replying to the question Rohit Sharma said, "That was quite personal, very-very personal stuff. It was nothing to do with the game and it was very-very personal talk. I could have told you it was a tactical conversation but it was a personal talk."

Minutes after the message was sent on the ground, Pujara hit a six and reached his fifty but was not able to convert the innings into a big score and got out to Nathan Lyon.

If we further get back to the match, it was Australia who dominated the match from Day 1 and literally outplayed the Indian batting lineup. On a pitch where being the hosts Team India should have dominated, they are only left with a lot of questions after the match.

Australia's Nathan Lyon was the star of the match and ended Team India's second innings with the figures of 8/64. Australia with the win have become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final and now the fourth Test will be a must-win match for Team India if they want to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

The World Test Championship final is set to happen in June this year at the Kennington Oval ground in London.