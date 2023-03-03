'There's A Line Between Confidence And Overconfidence': Team India Slammed After 3rd Test

After succumbing to the poor display of batting, India lost the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a big margin. Following the loss, the commentators and former cricketers of India heavily chided India's performance in Indore. While Ravi Shastri said it is a result of "complacency", Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the no-ball of Jadeja as the major turning point, and Sanjay Manjrekar on the other hand hinted India were a victim of over-confidence.

In the aftermath of the Test match Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar gave a breakdown of what transpired in the match and came down heavily on the performance showcased by Indian batsmen in the lost Test. During the comments, Manjrekar said "It's a thin line being confident and overconfident and you got the impression watching India bat first for the first time in the series that there was a bit of a hangover, a good one for the first two matches in the sense they were upbeat and feeling like they were the dominant team, and is Australia gonna comeback in the series? I mean all of us as experts were asked that question and we all thought no because of the way they played. So, maybe that hurt India, Also another broader issue is about winning tosses and batting first because teams that have done that on rank-turner are struggling to achieve a winning result. India batted first for the first time with 109 runs on the board, from that performance onwards it was just trying to get back into the game."

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Match summary

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, India struggled throughout the innings and could only put 109 runs on board. In reply, Australia captured the key moments but failed to get a big lead. Australia managed to put up 197 on the scoreboard. With an objective to close down the lead, India were set to exhibit better batting but batting failed miserably yet again as only 163 was the final score that India reached before getting bundled out. This score meant Australia needed 76 runs to turn the series from 2-0 to 2-1. On Day 3 of the Test, Australia reached the target without any problem and attained their first victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

