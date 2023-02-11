IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Vents His Anger After Cheteshwar Pujara's Wicket; WATCH

Following Cheteshwar Pujara's soft dismissal, Rohit Sharma cut out an angry figure to express his disappointment. A video has been released that showcases Sharma's agony as he applies force to hit his pad with the bat. India is sitting in a commanding position after the end of Day 2, leading Australia by 144 runs.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, some flares went from the end of India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday. Sharma, who came to open the innings was holding his position on one side however he did not get much support from the other, as Batsmen kept falling at regular intervals on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test. While he held his stance when the wickets were falling, his being a spectator to Pujara's wicket did not come as a pleasing experience. The wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara seemingly made him exhibit his exasperation. Pujara got out trying to sweep Todd Muphy. He was caught by Scott Boland at short fine leg.

Watch the reaction of Rohit Sharma as Cheteshwar Pujara gets out trying to sweep Todd Murphy.

India Vs Australia: Nagpur Test day 2 summary

On day 2 India continued from 77/1. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, who came in as a nightwatchman at the end of the first day, took India past the 100-run mark comfortably. However, as the partnership was beginning to take the game away from Australia, Ashwin fell to Todd Murphy. Afterwards, wickets continue to fall at regular intervals, yet Sharma went strong from one end. In the process, Rohit scored his maiden 100 against Australia. He also eventually got out not before taking India past the total of Australia. Just as it looked that Australia is not completely out of the game, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel came together to formulate an unbeaten 81 runs. As a result India currently stands at 321/7, leading by 144 runs. For Australia, Todd Murphy turned out to be the knight in shining armour as he picked five-for on debut. Day 3 would give a better view as to where this match is headed.