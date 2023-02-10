IND Vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Bows Down To Rohit Sharma After Skipper Slams A Century

India captain Rohit Sharma hit his 9th Test century against Australia on day 2 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This was Rohit Sharma's first hundred as a Test captain and also after 1.5 years. Rohit scored his last Test hundred against England. This was also Rohit Sharma's first century against Australia.

Rohit Sharma would have taken a sigh of relief after he had crossed the three figure mark and also he raised his bat towards the dressing room. Rohit Sharma also gave a nice smile after completing his hundred. Where everyone was focusing on Rohit Sharma's hundred, Ravindra Jadeja also did something which has brought him under the limelight.

After Rohit Sharma completed his hundred and raised his bat to the dressing room, Jadeja came towards Rohit and bowed to him which proved to be one of the funny moments of the match.

Ravindra Jadeja bows to Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma later got out to Pat Cummins when he completely missed the line of the ball and got clean bowed. Rohit Sharma took Team India past Australia's first inning total and also set a platform for the other batsmen.

Rohit Sharma's hundred was also applauded by the Australian players as batsman Steve Smith applauded Rohit Sharma after his hundred.

Talking about the match, Team India have got past the 300 run mark and Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are playing well at the crease. It looks like the way both the batsmen are playing Team India would like to register a big first innings total.

If we talk about Australia's first innings, the Indian bowlers didn't allow any Australian batsman to settle at the pitch as they were bowled out for a score of 177. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith tried to handle Australia's innings but were soon dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia have not won a series in India since 2004 they also lost to Team India in the previous three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The last time both the teams met Team India pulled off an unexpected series win in Australia with no key players playing in the series.

The series is also important from the World Test Championship final point of view as both the teams would like to cement their place in the final.