IND Vs AUS: Who Is KS Bharat?; All You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant's Replacement

KS Bharat has been roped in as Rishabh Pant's replacement for the second ODI against Australia which will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. As per reports, Bharat was in Hyderabad when he was asked to join the national team. The 26-year-old will be making his debut at the international level and so far, he has played 74 first-class matches, 51 List-A games, and 43 T20s respectively.

READ: Mohammad Amir mocks PCB after Pakistan's T20I snub in cheeky tweet, deletes it later

READ: MS Dhoni showered with love on Twitter, 'Dhoni We Need You' trends ahead of Ind vs Aus ODI

KS Bharat: A look at some unknown facts

Bharat has 3909 runs in 69 first-class matches with 8 centuries with the highest score of 308 and averages 37.58. He has 3 centuries in 46 List-A matches as well, where he has 1281 runs to his name. As a wicket-keeper, he has been outstanding in the domestic cricket, registering 233 catches and 27 stumpings. In List A, he has claimed 54 catches, along with 11 stumpings, while in T20s, he has 30 catches to his name, with 8 stumpings. The right-handed batsman made his first-class debut for Andhra Pradesh at the age of 19 and soon became the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple century. In the last group match of the Ranji Trophy 2014-15 at Ongole, Andhra’s wicketkeeper and opening batsman Srikar Bharat scored a remarkable 308 runs off 311 balls that included 38 fours and six sixes.

READ: India name Rishabh Pant's replacement ahead of the 2nd ODI against Australia

READ: Shoaib Akhtar shocked at Bangladesh's acceptance to play in Pakistan, suspects barter deal

(Image Courtesy: KS Bharat Instagram)