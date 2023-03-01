Team India youngster Shubman Gill finally received a chance to feature in India’s playing XI for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While the development of Shubman replacing star India opener KL Rahul conquered the cricketing world, the youngster was off to a good start in the match. The 23-year-old hit impressive fours against the Aussie lineup in the first innings and was also seen pulling off a full-fledged dive to complete a single.

Courtesy of his dive, Shubman ended up injuring himself and the video of the incident was quick to go viral on the internet. The incident took place in the seventh over of the match, as the youngster looked to steal a single with Cheteshwar Pujara at the non-striker’s end. As the batters took the run, Shubman had to rush back into the crease.

The opener then went flying, putting on a whole-hearted dive to enter the crease. As Gill got up, the Indian physio had to come to the pitch in order to take a look at his injury. The live broadcast of the match showed Gill’s bruises right above his waist. Luckily Shubman was awarded another four runs in the same delivery due to overthrows. Click here to watch Shubman Gill's incredible dive.

India suffers collapse to 109/10 in India vs Australia 3rd Test

Going ahead in the game, Shubman was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the second ball of the eighth over. He scored 21 runs in 18 balls during his stay at the crease, which was the second-highest individual knock by the Indian batsmen in the first batting innings. India lost their first wicket in the sixth over after Rohit Sharma fell on an individual score of 12 runs.

Rohit’s wicket resulted in India suffering a collapse as they were reduced to 46/5 in six overs after the skipper got out. Cheteshwar Pujara added only one run, while Ravindra Jadeja scored four runs. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed on a duck while Virat Kohli hit a maximum of 22 runs. India was bowled out on 109 runs in just 33.2 overs in the first innings as Matthew Kuhnemann registered figures of 5/16 in nine overs.