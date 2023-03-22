IND vs AUS ODI: Shubman Gill is one of the top batsmen in the current Indian batting line-up and has been scoring runs across formats for the Indian cricket team. The youngster who also opens the batting in IPL for his franchise Gujarat Titans has scored five international hundreds this year and is also Team India's top-ranked One Day batsman according to the latest ICC Rankings. Shubman's last international hundred came against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill is currently representing India in a three-match ODI series against Australia which is being played at home. So far the youngster has not been able to score big in the ongoing series. Undoubtedly, Gill is a big-match player and consistency is what he has been searching for so far in his short international cricketing career.

Watch Shubman Gill hit Mitchell Starc for a glamourous six

23 year man to play this shot vs Starc 💥 Take a bow!! @ShubmanGill#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i8GLdr6FHz — Nethaji (@Nethaji19t) March 22, 2023

In the third of the series, which also happens to be the pivotal decider, Shubman hit Mitchell Starc over mid-wicket for a stunning maximum. Starc bowled a length ball on Gill's pads and he just flicked it with ease over the mid-wicket region for a six. Shubman Glll also created history in the ICC Men's Players ODI Rankings by securing the fifth position and leaving Aussie legends Steve Smith and David Warner behind.

As far as the third ODI between India and Australia is concerned, the visitors were bundled out for 269 after getting a solid start from their openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. The Indian bowlers ensured that they contain the Aussie batters and kept on picking wickets at regular intervals. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the Indian bowlers as they grabbed three wickets each.

Team India needs to chase 270 runs to win the match and the series. The last time when both the teams met in India, the hosts lost the series after winning two consecutive matches. Australia, under the leadership of Aaron Finch secured a 3-2 series victory back in 2019. The ongoing series is certainly a great chance for both these teams to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup that will be played later this year.