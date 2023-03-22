Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: In the ongoing 3rd ODI between India and Australia which is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Shubman Gill dropped an easy catch that left captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya fuming. Gill dropped Aussie opener Travis Head off Hardik Pandya's bowling when he was batting at 27. This wasn't the first time that Shubman Gill has dropped a catch in this series.

On the 2nd delivery of the 11th over, Travis Head pulled it hard straight to the deep square leg fielder. Gill, who was fileding at that position had to move forward to take the catch but could not grab hold of the ball and let it through. The bowler, Pandya wasn't pleased with the youngster's effort. Moreover, the ball also went to the boundary which only added salt to the wounds of Pandya.

However, much to the liking of Shubman Gill, Travis Head was dismissed in the same over, just three balls after the dropped catch. This time an upper cut was played by Head, which met the safe hands of Kuldeep Yadav. Travis Head got out after scoring 27 off 30 balls.

Shubman Gill drops Travis Head in the deep #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/CMlrezeEhq — Muhammad Ali Abdullah (@AliAbdullah9584) March 22, 2023

The dropped catch brought a harsh reaction on social media.

Now a days, it seems more important to drive than to catch a ball @ShubmanGill #INDvAUS — Rajesh Ranjan Sharma (@Rajesh_Ranjan22) March 22, 2023

Australia will win the 3rd match for sure. See how selflessly they are playing. Have anyone seen @BCCI XI have played aggressively? They all play for individual score. Rubbish team. Bring the young guns 💪. @ShubmanGill drop catch after rings-roses meeting by @ImRo45 . Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/0ieCTdrfmv — IndiaVoice (@IndiaMovements) March 22, 2023

India vs Australia: 3rd ODI

With the series all-square, the third and final match taking place at the MA Chidambaram stadium will draw the bottom line of the series. After winning the toss, Aussie skipper Steve Smith elected to bat first. Australia got off to a good start as openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh scored runs at a decent pace. The openers put on a 68-run stand before Head got out. As often is the case with the game, one wicket brings another, here it brought two, as Steve Smith departed without troubling the scoreboard and after that Mitchell March too departed, courtesy of a peach from the Indian vice-captain. Pandya took all three wickets so far.