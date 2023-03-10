IND Vs AUS: Sourav Ganguly Pinpoints One India Player For Praise; 'Class Will Always Show'

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter picked up a six-wicket haul in the ongoing fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. Ashwin bowled brilliantly to take six wickets in Australia's first innings, which lasted for two days. Ganguly took to his official Twitter handle to laud Ashwin's performance, saying that it's great to see him bowl so well on a good pitch. Ganguly went on to add that it's a good opportunity for Indian batsmen to bat after playing on some tough wickets.

Great to see ashwin bowl so well on a good pitch .. class will always show .. hopefully this will be a good test match .. good opportunity for indian batsman after some tuff wickets to bat on ,in this series .. @bcci @ashwinravi99 March 10, 2023

India vs Australia, 4th Test

As far as the 4th Test match is concerned, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammad Siraj. Australia lost just four wickets on Day 1. Usman Khawaja led Australia's batting from the front as he scored a century before Stumps on Day 1. Cameron Green remained unbeaten at 49 off 64 balls.

Australia surpassed the 400-run mark on Day 2 of the match. Usman Khawaja led the Australian batting from the front as he scored 180 off 422 balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Cameron Green also contributed with a century, his maiden in red-ball cricket for Australia. Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy then added 70 runs toward the end of their innings before the latter was dismissed by Ashwin for 41 off 61 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India and scored 36 runs between them before stumps on Day 2. India are currently trailing by 444 runs in their first innings of the game. Rohit and Shubman will resume batting for the home side when the play starts on Day 3.

Image: PTI/BCCI

