India vs Australia: To prepare for the World Cup, India beat Australia 2-1 in a three-game ODI series. India's Rohit Sharma-led team lost to Pat Cummins' Australia by 66 runs in the 3rd ODI after falling short of their 353 target. They won the first two matches of the series under the captainship of KL Rahul. It is important to note that Virat Kohli only appeared in the 3rd and final match of the game and managed to score 56 runs on 61 balls.

3 things you need to know

Australia chose to bat first in the 3rd ODI and managed 352/7 in 50 overs.

India lost the game by 66 runs after failing to pursue the 353 target

Australia lost the India series 2-1 to Rohit Sharma and his team

India vs Australia: Steve Smith praises Virat Kohli for his dance moves

Steve Smith, the vice-captain of Australia, and Virat Kohli, the star batsman from India, have a close relationship off the pitch as well. There is a great deal of mutual respect between these two athletes.

Kohli showed his support for Smith in 2019 during a game when fans were jeering him. Smith had already been under fire for the Sandpaper Gate incident that happened during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa. Silencing the audience, the former Indian captain urged them to celebrate Smith's incredible return to cricket following a year-long ban.

Smith recently shared a video clip on Instagram on September 28th, which showed off Kohli's lighthearted actions on the pitch during India vs. Australia's third and final One-Day International in Rajkot. The visitors lost the series 2-1 after winning the match by a margin of 66 runs.

Watch the video, and you'll see Kohli laughing and dancing while the physiotherapist attends to Smith, who was taking glucose and using an ice pack on his head because it was so hot outside. Smith was sitting in a chair close to the field.

After the last 28 overs, there was a refreshment break when this incident happened. While Smith was preparing to return to the field, his partner, Marnus Labuschagne, was waiting at the crease. Kohli entertained everyone by showcasing his hilarious dance moves.

With this caption, Smith posted it to Instagram.

“Nice moves @virat.kohli,”

(Steve Smith on Instagram, Image: Instagram/Steve Smith)

What’s next for Team India?

After winning the Asia Cup 2023 and the Australia Tour of India series, Rohit Sharma and his team will now knock horns with England and the Netherlands in warm-up games. They will play their first match of the ICC ODI World Cup against the Pat Cummins team on October 8, 2023.