Ind Vs Aus: Steve Waugh Accuses Virat Kohli Of Disrespecting New Aussie Nemesis Adam Zampa

Australian spinner Adam Zampa once again made Indian captain Virat Kohli his bunny as he got the Indian skipper for the fourth time in ODIs on Tuesday when he was caught by the spinner off his own bowling, having just scored 16 runs. Virat Kohli's dismissal in the Mumbai ODI happens to be the sixth instance of Adam Zampa outplaying him in international cricket.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan reveals Mitchell Starc's NEW weakness

Adam Zampa has so far bowled 97 balls to Virat Kohli in ODIs in which he has conceded 126 runs but has also got him out 4 times. He has also taken Virat Kohli's wicket twice in T20Is. Suraj Randiv and Graeme Swann are the other two bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli four times in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ | Steve Waugh returns to mentor Australia after Headlingley defeat

Virat Kohli needs to show respect to Adam Zampa: Steve Waugh

Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh, who was commentating for Fox Cricket on Tuesday, blamed Virat Kohli for throwing away his wicket for 16 runs as he felt he didn’t show the leggie any respect. Zampa's Australian spin colleague Nathan Lyon is the only other bowler to have got the better of Kohli, dismissing him 7 times in just Test cricket so far. However, on the other hand, Kohli was all praises for the Australian leg-spinner and felt that Zampa had shown the most belief than any other bowler, starting from Australia's 2019 tour of India, in which they won the 5-match ODI series 3-2.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli's dismissal No.6 to Adam Zampa in white-ball cricket stuns fans

He added that throughout the game, even when he was hit for boundaries, he kept coming at the batsmen and tried to get them out, which he thought was important for a wrist-spinner. He also said that Adam Zampa's mindset was a stand out for the Aussies in the last series. Meanwhile, after having set a target of 256 for Australia, India were thrashed by 10 wickets as both the Australian openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch scored centuries to see their team home. The second ODI will be played on January 17 in Rajkot. Indian team will look to make a comeback and draw the series level while Australia will look to win the game and bag the series.

ALSO READ | Steve Waugh backs Glenn Maxwell's indefinite break from cricket

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER & INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM