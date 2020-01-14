Ind Vs Aus: Irfan Pathan Reveals Mitchell Starc's NEW Weakness

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan recently took to Twitter and shared a weakness of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. Irfan Pathan revealed that there is a change of ‘loading’ in his bowling action. He claimed that it is because of that change, the left-arm bowler is not able to get the ball to swing.

Fans thanked Irfan Pathan for sharing the weakness and asked the Indian Team to note down the suggestion.

There is a change in the LOADING in his bowling action for some reason and I think that’s the reason #starc isn’t getting the swing,on the contrary the other end #cummins able to move the ball with repetitive action... #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 14, 2020

However, it looked like Virat Kohli and team didn’t listen to Irfan Pathan. Mitchell Starc was able to take three major wickets on Tuesday. During the first ODI between India and Australia, Mitchell Starc was able to stop Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. None of the players were able to score good runs for the team as they scored 10, 4 and 13 runs respectively.

Starc strikes again!



He gets his second and Iyer is on his way for four. #INDvAUS live: https://t.co/QmzEB7zaP7 pic.twitter.com/yXlmWoMzyl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2020

IND vs AUS: Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli's statement after toss

Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first. When asked about why he picked to ball first, Finch said that he hopes that there is some dew in the pitch that can help their bowlers. He said that his teammates are really confident and warmed up as they were playing Tests and BBL together. He said that he is ready to face Team India.

“I think the guys that have come in, have done well when they have played. Having all the quicks available is not something we have had for some time. We are going with two spinners,” Aaron Finch said at the toss.

When asked about his plans, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said that Wankhede is a great stadium to play on. If his teammates keep on playing good in the first or second half, then they can get good results. Kohli also said that they have to be on top of their game as Australia is a strong team.

“The last time they came here, they won the series and that too after losing the first two games. We know against Australia, we have to be on top of our game,” Virat Kohli said at the toss.

