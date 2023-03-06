Suryakumar Yadav Tries His Hands On 'Gully Cricket', Plays Reverse Scoop | WATCH

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of him playing gully cricket in Mumbai. In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen batting in the streets of Mumbai. Sharing the video, originally uploaded by another page, Suryakumar said, “Bhai log ki demand SUPLA shot (Supla Shot, on-demand from my brothers)."

It is worth noting that Suryakumar made his Test debut last month in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. He reportedly visited Tirumala Venkateswara Temple with his family after making his debut and sought blessings. While India face Australia in the fourth Test with a 2-1 lead, Suryakumar is expected to next play for India in the ODI series against Australia.

Here’s a look at India’s squad for the Test series and ODI series against Australia

India’s Test squad - Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

India’s ODI squad - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Suryakumar Yadav set to feature for star-studded MI squad in IPL 2023

Suryakumar will then play for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin from March 31 onwards. The tournament will begin with the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on March 31 in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, MI will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2. Here’s a look at the Rohit Sharma-led MI squad for the IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal