IND Vs AUS: Travis Head Becomes First-ever Cricketer In History To Script Unique Record

Rohit Sharma's team India are taking on Pat Cummins' Australia at the Kennington Oval, London. Both the teams are having a go at each other with the coveted Test mace at stake. It has been a gruelling 24 months for both sides and on the back of some serious cricket, they have qualified for the grandest stage of them all and are just one step away from being crowned as the ultimate champions in the purest format of the game. Both India and Australia have fielded their strongest playing XIs, but it is Travis Head who has grabbed all the eyeballs with stellar innings that he has played at the Oval.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first, considering the overcast conditions at the Oval. The plan backfired for India as the sun came out and the conditions became pleasant for India to bat. Md. Siraj provided an early respite for Australia as he dismissed Usman Khwaja for a 'golden duck', but since then the Aussies dictated their term throughout the game.

Travis Head who used to be an opener for the Aussies a few months back is now playing in the middle order and he made the opportunity count and has now put his team in the driver's seat. With this scintillating ton, Head has become the first-ever international cricketer to slam a 100 in the WTC 2023 Finals. Head made the 100 runs off 106 balls.

Head, who debuted for Australia post the 'sandpaper gate' scandal in 2018 has amassed a total of 2458 runs from 37 Test matches and with an average of 47.27. In the process, Head has hit 292 boundaries, 17 sixes, and has scored 6 hundred so far.

WTC 2023 Final: Playing XIs for both sides

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj