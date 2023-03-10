Ravi Shastri Takes A Jibe At India's Selection: 'Umesh Is 35, Shami Not Getting Younger'

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has once again taken a jibe at the Indian team selection while doing commentary in the ongoing second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Team India bowlers struggled to take wickets on Day 2 of the second Test match at Ahmedabad and Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green didn't face any difficulty facing the Indian bowling attack.

Shastri said: 'Umesh is 35, Shami is not getting any younger'

The Indian pace attack of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami also looked rusty on Day 2 and were not able to make any impact. Taking a jibe at the Indian pace attack Shastri said during commentary on Day 2, "I think India lost the plot last night. Taking the new ball was not the right thing to do considering Umesh is 35, Shami is not getting any younger. They had bowled a lot. They were getting tired. A shorter burst with two overs is fine. But taking the new ball as early as that let Australia get away."

The Indian bowlers were unable to find a wicket in the morning session of Day 2 to which Shastri said that it will be a really difficult task for Rohit Sharma as captain as for the first time in his captaincy career he is playing on such a good batting pitch.

Shastri said, "As a captain, things have moved fast during his tenure. He has been captaining on turning tracks where things get over in three days. So, this is a big learning curve. When you play on a surface like this where wickets are hard to come, the batting is good. As a captain, you've got to put your thinking cap on, and marshall your resources. It's one thing captaining in India, one thing captaining overseas and one thing captaining in India on good tracks like these. He has all the skills, this is the exposure that he needs,"

Talking about the match, it was a match dominated by the Australian batsmen as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green both managed to hit hundreds. Khawaja on one end hit 180 and didn't find any difficulty to face the Indian bowlers and looked in total control. Green as well looked in total control to play the Indian bowlers and slammed a century.

R Ashwin managed to pick up a six-wicket haul and ended the Australia innings. Team India also ended Day 2 at 36/0 with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma batting at the crease.