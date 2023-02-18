Virat Kohli could not capitalize on the start he got on the second Day of India vs Australia 2nd Test match, and got out in a contentious manner. Kohli looked in control throughout his innings of 44 runs, however, umpire Nitin Menon's call proved to be crucial in his departure. Kohli's dismissal has brought in the reaction of fans who are evidently not happy with umpire Menon.

Starting the day at 21/0, India are currently in deep trouble with 7 players back in the pavilion at a score of 151. While no player got going in India'a innings except for Virat Kohli, who looked solid from the start and was approaching a big score after a while. Kohli was given out LBW by on-field umpire Nitin Menon off the delivery of Matt Kuhnemann. It was touch and go call as the replays suggested there was perhaps a contact from the bat before the ball hit the pad. However, the third umpire did not have enough to overturn the decision of the field umpire and hence Kohli made to make a long way back to the pavilion due umpire's call. Indian fans were clearly not happy with umpire Menon's decision and criticized him on Twitter

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gets out in a controversial manner

How centuries of Virat kohli are robbed by Umpires, unlucky Virat kohli



A knock that will remember for Umpire's blunder, well played king. pic.twitter.com/CKhvsPnB78 — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) February 18, 2023

Poor decisions by Nitin Menon always when it is Virat Kohli. How can umpire be so sure that it hit the pad first ..??? pic.twitter.com/WY7MF9rFd6 — KC (@kohliception) February 18, 2023

Nitin Menon is officially the worst umpire in world cricket. It was not at all Virat Kohli's fault today. pic.twitter.com/hWPgwwUU6N — leishaa ✨ (@katyxkohli17) February 18, 2023

