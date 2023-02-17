IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Shami's Baffling Delivery Dumbfounds Even Virat Kohli & Pujara -WATCH

In the second test of ongoing India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mohammad Shami bowled a startling no ball. It was not a conventional front foot no ball, rather it was a rare delivery that was pitched outside the playing area. Witnessing the astounding delivery, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara could not hide their facial expressions.

Bowling to David Warner, Shami lost his line and length at one instance and delivered a full length outside the crease. It was called a no-ball by the umpire. Here's a still of the delivery.

Watch Mohammed Shami's baffling delivery

Upon witnessing the ball flying past the no-ball line, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who were fielding in slips showcased their immediate reaction. Watch the below video to see for yourself.

While on this instance David Warner did not face any trouble in negating the ball, however, later on via a peach of a delivery Mohammad Shami got the wicket of Warner.

Mohammad Shami's Test Career

Mohammad Shami made his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies. After an initial struggle, Shami got into the rhythm of picking wickets regularly. Owing to getting consistent breakthroughs, particularly in the second innings, some commentators have termed Shami as India's specialist of second innings. Shami has so far played 60 Test matches and has picked up a total of 216 wickets with an average of 27.45. Shami has 6 five-wicket hauls to his name. And presents a personal best of 6 for 56.

Ind Vs Aus second Test Day 1

The second Test is currently being played out at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, After winning the toss Australia decided to bat first. The openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner gave a solid start but their partnership could not proceed into a big one as at the score of 50 Australia lost its first wicket in the form of Warner. After that Australia suffered thrice more and at this juncture, Aus are 149 for 4.