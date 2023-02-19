Netizens React As India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy With 6-wicket Win Over Australia

India on Sunday defeated Australia in the second Test in Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. India defeated Australia by 6 wickets thanks to yet another brilliant performance from spinners. Ravindra Jadeja picked up a seven-wicket haul in Australia's second innings to help his side retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reactions are pouring in from all across the world including from fans who are trolling the visitors for their poor show in India.

45 minutes of bad play from Aussies. India defends the fortress of Kotla. Haven't lost a test here in last 36 years. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ip7HHaSQUe — The Cricket Statistician (@CricketSatire) February 19, 2023

India vs Australia

On Friday, during the match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored a total of 263 runs, with Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja each scoring a half-century. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets, while Jadeja and Ashwin took three wickets apiece.

India, in response, managed to put up only 262 runs on the scoreboard, with Axar Patel making a significant contribution of 74 runs.

During the second innings, India's bowlers performed brilliantly, as they dismissed Australia for just 113 runs. Jadeja took an impressive seven-wicket haul, and Ashwin picked up three wickets. Among the Australian batters, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were the only ones to put up a decent score of 42 and 35 runs, respectively, while the rest of the team was dismissed for single-digit scores.

In India's second innings, Rohit Sharma (31) and Virat Kohli (20) were major contributors apart from Pujara, who scored an unbeaten 31 off 74 balls. Jadeja was named the player of the match for the second time in a row.

Image: bcci.tv