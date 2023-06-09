IND vs AUS: The ongoing final of the World Test Championship between India and Australia has gone in the favour of the Aussies and with every passing session, they are tightening their grip on the game and taking giant strides towards the coveted Test mace. The match that is being played at the Oval witnessed yet another collapse of the Indian batting order when the situation demanded the most. With the sun beating down on the Oval pitch and conditions well suited for batting, the Australian pace attack that consists of the likes of Cummins, Starc, Green, and Boland put the Indian batting to the mat and as of now, the Rohit Sharma-led side is way behind in the game.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked in ominous touch as the Indian batting began. They took the attack to the Australian pacers but before they could put India in a commanding position, both Cummins and Boland got rid of the Indian openers. All eyes were on Virat Kohli, a man who has a reputation for performing on the grandest stage. With India two wickets down for a meager score of 30, the onus was on India's former skipper Kohli to bat for longer hours and bail India out of trouble. Unfortunately for him and India, Kohli was dismissed off a jaffa from the Aussie spearhead Mitchell Starc.

READ MORE: WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score Day 3

Huge wicket for Australia 😮



Virat Kohli gets done by Mitchell Starc's bounce!



Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/8OgdgUKA8h — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2023

The former India skipper could only score 14 off 31 deliveries. As soon as Kohli was dismissed, he was at the receiving end of the trolls who criticized him for his repeated failures on English soil. Now the former India captain has come out and posted a cryptic Instagram story in what is being perceived as a reply to all the trolls.

READ MORE: Ricky Ponting Reveals Turning Point Where India Got It Wrong

Here's what Kohli posted on his Instagram

READ MORE: Sunil Gavaskar Reveals How India Can Still Win WTC Final

India had a poor first day in the ongoing WTC 2023 Final. Things went downhill for India pretty quickly as soon as Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl against the defiant Aussies after observing the overcast conditions at the Kennington Oval, London. The Aussies threatened India with a huge first-innings score, but the Indian pacers somehow restricted them below 500 runs by claiming 7 wickets on the second day. India as of now trail by 318 runs and all eyes will be on the last recognized batting pair of Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat and how they bail India out.