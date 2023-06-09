'Sorry I am reminding you': Sunil Gavaskar reveals how India can still win the WTC Final

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar revealed the winning mantra for Team India against Australia in the IND vs AUS World Test Championship Final. The No. 1-ranked Test side in the world was reduced to 151/5 at the end of Thursday’s play, with their first innings score still a mammoth 318 runs behind that of the Aussies. As the day unfolded, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar shed light on how India can still win the ICC WTC Final.

The India legend recalled fond memories of India’s iconic win over Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001. “What the Australians have seen in 2001 when Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman had that massive partnership. Sorry I am reminding you of that (to Justin Langer). They batted for almost two days. Then India came back on the last day and dismiss Australia to win. And then went on to win the last Test as well. I do not think Australia will entertain any thoughts of giving a follow on. Because if they do, and India bat well. India have the ability,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“They made some misjudgments. They made some errors, They were out shouldering some deliveries, getting bowled. They could score some runs like it happened at the Eden Gardens. On the last day when the ball is turning, Ravindra Jadeja can create some magic. So, India's first target would be to get past that score of 269 and try and reduce the lead as much as possible,” he further explained.

Team India was bowled out for 171 runs in the first innings of the Eden Test in 2001

During the 2nd Test of Australia’s tour of India in 2001, India memorably picked a 171-run win over the Steve Waugh-led might Australian side after being asked to follow on. While Australia scored 445 runs in their first innings, India got bowled out for 171 runs in their first batting innings. Being asked to follow on, India were reduced to 232/4 in 66.4 overs, before Dravid and VVS Laxman stitched together a partnership worth 376 runs.

Laxman’s 281 runs, alongside Dravid’s 180 runs helped India to reach 657/7, before the Aussies were bowled out for 212 runs in the fourth innings. Coming back to the ICC WTC 2023 final, Australia scored 469 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Steve Smith’s 121 off 168 and Travis Head’s 163 off 174. With three days remaining in the much-hyped clash, India now look to go past Australia’s first-innings score.