IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Surpasses Brain Lara's Massive Feat In 4th Test Against Australia

Shubman Gill stole the limelight on the Day 3 of the fourth Test match between India and Australia being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill scored his second century in Test matches and also his first in India. Other than this former India skipper Virat Kohli also hit a half-century in Test matches after almost 14 months.

Apart from the half-century, Virat Kohli also achieved many milestones while batting on Day 3 of the fourth Test match. Virat became the third fastest Indian to make 4000 Test runs in India and achieved the mark in 77 innings. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 7216 in 94 Tests.

Virat Kohli breaks Brian Lara's record

Virat Kohli also broke West Indies legend Brian Lara's record and became the second-highest run scorer in international cricket vs Australia. The 34-year-old has scored 4729 runs at an average of 50.84 over 89 games and 104 innings. He has scored 15 centuries and 24 fifties against the Aussies, with the best individual score of 169. Lara, on the other hand, had scored 4714 runs against Australia in 82 matches and 108 innings, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He scored 277 against them, which he did at the SCG in a 1993 Test match that ended in a draw.

If we talk about the fourth Test match between India and Australia, Team India is well in control of the match as they have already scored 362/4 at Lunch on Day 4 and are inching close to Australia's first innings score of 480.

Before this Australia won the toss and elected to bat first on a batting-friendly Ahmedabad pitch and put up a score of 480 in their first innings courtesy of hundreds from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

Usman Khawaja hit a 422 ball 180 and didn't face any difficulty facing the Indian bowlers. Cameron Green also notched his first Test century and played a 114-run knock off 170 balls. Khawaja and Green also stitched a 208-run partnership which was the highest in the four-match series so far.

Talking about the series, Team India is already 2-1 up in the four-match series and has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia on the other hand have already qualified for the World Test Championship final whereas the hosts need to win the fourth Test to qualify for the final of the most anticipated event.