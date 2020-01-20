Ind Vs Aus: Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction To Rohit Sharma's Six Wins Hearts

India clinched the 3-match ODI series against Australia with a comprehensive win in the final game by 7 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were architects of the win for the Men in Blue in the 287-run chase after Steve Smith scored a valiant century earlier in the day. This completes yet another series win for India in the 2019-2020 home season after being 0-1 down against a visiting side.

India suffered a severe blow even before the chase started as Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the game due to the shoulder injury he sustained while fielding, which paved the way for KL Rahul opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. They added 69 runs for the opening wicket before KL Rahul was sent back for 19 by Ashton Agar courtesy a brilliant review. Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma at the crease and both the batsmen started building the Indian innings.

Surprisingly, Australia’s main bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins had an off day as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli churned out easy runs off their bowling. Sharma was simply brilliant on the day as his innings was filled with some glorious strokes. With India’s score just over 150, Rohit Sharma got to his 29th ODI century, which is his 8th ton in the format against the Aussies.

One of the moments in the match that stood out was Rohit Sharma's six off pacer Josh Hazlewood. The right-arm pacer was the best bowler for the Aussies as he gave nothing away in his first 5 overs. He kept troubling the Indian batsmen with his precise line and length. But Rohit Sharma, who was batting beautifully, produced a brilliant shot on the third delivery of the 32nd over when he played a lofted on-drive which went over the rope to fetch him a maximum. The timing on the shot was impeccable and even Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, couldn't help but admire the shot. Here is Kohli's reaction on the shot -

Kohli’s reaction on Rohit six. True team man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OFTmqIsiW — Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon7) January 19, 2020

