MOM Rohit Sharma Reflects On His Match-winning Chemistry With Virat Kohli In The Decider

Rohit Sharma regained his 'Midas' touch with the bat as the scored his 29th ODI ton and the first one of this year to register an emphatic win for India in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain scored a 128-ball 119 which included eight boundaries and eight maximums. He was ably supported by his skipper Virat Kohli who scored a vital 89. The 'Hitman' was adjudged Man of the Match award for his stellar knock.

Rohit Sharma on his partnership with Virat Kohli

''It was an important game, a decider, and we wanted to just enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting line-up to less than 290 was impressive. Once KL got out, we knew we needed to stitch together a big partnership, and no better person than the captain himself to do that. It was important to get that partnership from the team's perspective. I was middling and seeing it well, so I said I wanted to play my shots, and take the risks. It came off today, but if we had lost wickets, things would be different. Australia always comes up with good bowling attacks. Their top three quick bowlers challenge you, they've got variety and skills. In the first two games, I was trying something different and it didn't come off. Today I just wanted to be there till the end, around the 35th over, and I was trying to push the run-rate forward because I was seeing it really well, but it didn't come off because I miscued one'', said Rohit Sharma during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli, Sharma anchor the Indian run chase

Fiery opener Rohit Sharma led the chase from the front, as he brought up his 29th ODI ton as well as surpassing 9000 runs in the limited-overs format of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli came very close to his 44th ton before Josh Hazlewood got rid of the Indian skipper. From there on, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey took over the reins and completed the win for the home side. Hitman Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match for his magnificent knock with the bat. Skipper Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Series.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)