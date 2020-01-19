The Debate
Virat Kohli Silences Marvellous Marnus Labuschagne With A Stunner At The Extra Cover

Cricket News

Indian skipper Virat Kohli silenced Marnus Labuschagne by taking a stunning catch at short extra cover in the series-deciding third ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday

Virat

Virat Kohli took an outstanding catch to get rid of a dangerous looking Marnus Labuschagne during the series-deciding third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

Kohli silences marvellous Marnus Labuschagne

This had happened in the 32nd over of the first innings which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. On the third delivery, Jadeja had bowled one around the off-stump as the batsman looked to play a cover drive. He did not time the ball well and ended up hitting the ball in the air. Meanwhile,  skipper Virat Kohli who was stationed at short extra cover timed his jump to perfection and took a brilliant catch as the Chinnaswamy crowd was on its feet and a 127-run third-wicket stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith was broken.

''Went for the drive and Virat Kohli moved and then dived in the right direction. Fantastic catch that. This is a stunning catch'', said a commentator on air. 

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

