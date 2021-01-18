Joe Root Eyes Emulating TOP All-time Record Owned Only By Virat Kohli In Test Cricket

England hammered Sri Lanka by 7 wickets on Day 5 of the Galle Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Captain Joe Root, for his match-winning 228 in England’s first-innings, won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. By leading his side to an impressive win, Root also extended his winning streak as England captain in Sri Lanka to four matches.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test: England win by seven wickets

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test: Joe Root registers fourth straight Test win in Sri Lanka

Joe Root is currently one of only two visiting captains in the world to register four or more wins in consecutive matches on Sri Lankan soil. Back in October 2018, i.e. on his maiden trip to the Island Nation as English captain, Root led his side to a thumping 3-0 win in the three-match series over the hosts.

Apart from Joe Root, the only other visiting captain to achieve the feat is Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli was India’s captain on their tour to Sri Lanka in 2015 and 2017. While the batting icon led his side to series-clinching wins in the last two Tests of the 2015 tour, they blanked their continental neighbours 3-0 in their next visit there two years later.

England's last five away Tests against Sri Lanka:-

Won by 8 wkts

Won by 211 runs

Won by 57 runs

Won by 42 runs

Won by 7 wkts



Only the second time, a team won their 5 consecutive Tests against SL in SL. India are also on unbroken winning streak of 5 Tests (since 2015).#SLvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 18, 2021

Joe Root vs Virat Kohli captaincy record

The Joe Root vs Virat Kohli captaincy record in Test cricket makes for an interesting read. Not only are the two cricketers the modern-day icons of batting, but they have also proven to be capable leaders of their respective sides.

Joe Root was appointed as England captain in 2017. Since then, he has led his side to 23 wins and 15 defeats out of 43 matches. On the other hand, Virat Kohli took over India’s Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014. He has led India to 33 wins out of 56 matches, which is an Indian record.

Virat Kohli baby and paternity leave

Virat Kohli is currently on a paternity leave. He played the first Test of the four-match series in Australia in December 2020 and took a flight back home later. Ajinkya Rahane is leading Team India in Australia in Kohli’s place instead.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test updates

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test is scheduled to be played between January 22 and 26 at the same venue. The upcoming match is all-important for the home side as a win for them would level the two-match series. Incidentally, Root and Kohli are set to face off against each other when India take on England in February 5.

And that's a wrap on the first test. England end the game in a hurry on the 5th day. There are many things for the Lankans to take stock of before the 2nd Test commences on Friday. #SLvsENG2021 pic.twitter.com/0KWXCpw9Sn — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 18, 2021

