IND Vs AUS: Why KS Bharat Came To Bat Before Shreyas Iyer In 4th Test? Here's An Update

India batsman Shreyas Iyer missed the first Test at Nagpur due to an injury and was doing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. After Iyer finished his rehab he was included back in the India squad in the second Test and since then he had been a part of the playing eleven in both the second and the third Test.

Now, as per the BCCI sources, Shreyas has been taken to the hospital for scans as he felt an issue in his back. In the ongoing fourth Test match vs Australia at Ahmedabad, Shreyas Iyer had to come out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja got dismissed but KS Bharat came in at Iyer's place, and now as per sources he has been taken to the hospital after he found an issue in his back.

Shreyas Iyer has been taken for scans after he faced an issue in his back: Sources

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after complaining of back pain on the penultimate day of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Iyer's injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat ahead of him following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the morning session.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," BCCI said in a medical update.

(With inputs from PTI)