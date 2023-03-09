The Indian cricket team is facing Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia won the toss on a sunny morning at Motera and opted to bat first. The Australia openers were looking steady with the bat till Umesh Yadav created a chance to dismiss Travis Head.

Umesh Yadav bowled a ball slightly outside off stump which took Travis Head's bat's nick and went through to KS Bharat. Bharat was unable to hold on to the ball and dropped a sitter. The young Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper closed his hands before the ball came into his gloves.

KS Bharat drops Travis Head; Watch

KS bharat drop here. You can see he takes a step to the legside. (Second photo) So already he is unbalanced, and then he doesn't quiet get to the ball, he reaches out (last photo) very tough to take a opposite step then come back in. Technical error #INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7pwSdIPUKu — lucas (@LucasR32sky) March 9, 2023

Now cricket experts like Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar have started to slam KS Bharat for his catch drop.

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar said, "It's as easy as they come. Of course in Test cricket no catch is easy. But have a look at this. Just fishing for the ball outside off stump. IN and it goes down."

Ravi Shastri slamming KS Bharat for his drop catch said, "That drop catch. A real sitter put down. A straightforward chance."

Other than Shastri and Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik and Mathew Hayden gave their input on KS Bharat's drop catch.

Dinesh Karthik said, "You get the feeling that he is slightly nervous. Hands were lower than where the ball was. The one thing that you have to say is that the ball is wobbling. Doing more than what he thinks. The hands were slightly lower than where they should have been. Harder as well; tells me he is nervous at this point of time."

Hayden said, "He just got his hands in the wrong position. He got done and then he didn't make the adjustment. It's almost like a stubbornness in his thinking knowing that the ball should always be here. But it wasn't."

Though KS Bharat's catch drop didn't prove to be much costly for the Indian team as Head was removed by R Ashwin for a score of 32.

Team India are already 2-1 in the four match series and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.