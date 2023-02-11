Iceland Cricket Trolls Australian Team After Humiliating Loss In 1st Test Against India

Iceland Cricket on Saturday took to its official Twitter handle to troll the Australian team after their humiliating loss in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Iceland Cricket posted a collage of various stages of a volcanic eruption to depict the Australian innings in the match. Australia lost the game by an innings and 132 runs to register one of the greatest defeats of their Test history.

The top-most picture in the collage shows Australia's opening innings, in which they got bowled out for 177 runs. The second photo shows the Indian innings, where Rohit Sharma & Co. scored a mammoth 400 runs to take a 223-run lead over Australia. The third and final picture shows Australia's disastrous second innings, where they got dismissed for just 91 runs courtesy of some brilliant spin bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

We have updated our Icelandic themed analysis of the Nagpur Test pic.twitter.com/QyiBEIkimw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 11, 2023

India vs Australia, 1st Test

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 177 runs thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja. Marnus Labuschagne did the bulk of the scoring for the visitors with his 49 off 123 balls. Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, and Alex Carey also contributed to the total with 37, 31, and 36 runs respectively. The rest of the Australian batting lineup was dismissed for single-digit scores.

Ashwin registered a three-wicket haul for India, while Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj picked one wicket each. India then posted 400 runs on the board with the help of Rohit Sharma's amazing century. He scored 120 off 212 balls including 15 boundaries and 2 sixes. Jadeja and Axar Patel also contributed with a half-century each. Shami scored some quickfire runs toward the backend of the Indian innings to help the home side reach the 400-run mark.

India then bowled the Aussies out for just 91 runs to win the game by an innings and 132 runs. Smith was Australia's highest run-getter as he remained unbeaten at 25 off 51 balls. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the third innings, while Jadeja and Shami took two wickets each. Axar Patel also chipped in with one wicket to his name. Jadeja was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: bcci.tv