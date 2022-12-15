Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire on Thursday afternoon when he opened the bowling for India in the second innings of the 1st Test match against Bangladesh. After dismissing Bangladeshi opener Najmul Hossain Shanto in the opening delivery of the innings, the 28-year-old bowled tight lengths and helped Umesh Yadav pick his first wicket in the fourth over. With Bangladesh reduced to 6/2, Siraj was involved in an intense spell with Litton Das on the other end, as the game went into tea on Day 2 with Bangladesh at 37/2 in 10 overs.

Bowling his second over after the tea break, Siraj opened the 14th over with a 140kmph deliver, before both players were involved in a heated exchange of words. While Siraj had a few words for Litton, the batter chased him back for a few steps, seemingly questing him for what he said. However, Siraj ended up having the last laugh as he dismantled Litton’s stumps with a peach of a delivery.

Targeting the stumps, Siraj bowled a delivery that jagged in slightly, while the batter thought he had done enough to defend it. The ball took the bottom edge of Litton’s bat before hitting the stump as the Indian squad erupted with celebrations. Siraj had a unique way of celebrating his wicket by first putting his finger on the lips and enacting Litton’s reaction during the heated exchange.

Watch: Mohammed Siraj’s stunning dismissal of Litton Das, after heated exchange

Kuldeep Yadav removes Shakib Al Hasan after The Mohammed Siraj show

The Hyderabad-born pacer registered his third wicket of the innings by removing Zakir Hasan a few overs later. Meanwhile, Bangladesh were reduced to 75/5 in 24.2 overs after their skipper Shakib Al Hasan became the first prey of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. After 25 overs of their batting innings, Bangladesh were 325 runs behind India’s first innings total.

India pile up 404 runs in first innings of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Earlier in the first innings of the game, India amassed a total of 404 runs after batting for 133.5 innings. Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer for India with an individual score of 90 runs in 203 balls, while Shreyas Iyer notched up 86 runs off 192 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a half-century worth 58 runs, as Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav scored 46 off 45 and 40 off 114 respectively.