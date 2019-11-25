Ind Vs Ban: Virat Kohli Breaks Yet Another MS Dhoni Record With Bangladesh Win

India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the historic Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens. The match was the first-ever pink-ball contest to be held in the country and also the first-ever to be contested by both nations. The victory also ensured that India retained the Ganguly-Durjoy Trophy and extended their lead to 360 points in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship table.

India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest



India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin 😎😎@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fY50Jh0XsP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record with win over Bangladesh

Virat Kohli led India to their fourth successive victory by an innings margin and also extended India’s unbeaten home run to 12 Test series. However, Kohli also created another Indian captaincy record of the most successive Test wins by overtaking his successor MS Dhoni’s record. Dhoni previously led India to six consecutive victories in the longest format in 2013 only for Virat Kohli to overtake the record six years later. It involved a 4-0 whitewash against Australia in March and 2-0 whitewash against West Indies in November in the same year at home.

A win at Eden Gardens meant Virat Kohli has now led India to seven straight wins in Test matches. All seven matches of India’s unbeaten run have been part of the World Test Championship, thus making the Virat Kohli-led side the only unbeaten team in the ongoing event so far. Earlier this year, Kohli registered his 28th Test win as skipper to become India’s most successful captain of all time. He overtook MS Dhoni’s tally of 27 wins in 60 matches between 2008 and 2014. Virat Kohli now leads the list of Indian captains with 33 wins in 53 matches, boasting an impressive win-loss ratio of 3.30:1.

India will now face New Zealand in a two-match Test series for their next Test Championship assignment. The tour will also comprise of five T20Is and three ODI matches between January and March. The two Tests are scheduled to be held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

