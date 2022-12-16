Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his first century in four years during the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh. Pujara reached the three-digit mark on Day 3 of the first Test while setting a target for Bangladesh to chase down in the final innings. Pujara scored an unbeaten 102 off 130 balls to help India post a mammoth target of 512 runs. Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who was batting with Pujara at the time, raised his arms in the air and hugged his partner to congratulate for his 19th Test hundred.

IND vs BAN: Kohli celebrates Pujara's hundred - WATCH

Kohli's 'priceless reaction' was praised by cricket fans on the internet. Here are some of the reactions:-

Look at the happiness on Virat Kohli's face when Cheteshwar Pujara completed his Century and ended the century drought. He knows that feeling mate. That long wait feeling 🥹♥️#INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3RVSAsLNDR — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 16, 2022

This is Pujara's fastest-ever hundred in Test cricket. This is also Pujara's first Test century in 52 innings. His last hundred came in January 2019 during the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. Pujara's 19th century was made up of 13 boundaries, which he scored at a strike rate of 78.46. Earlier, he was dismissed for 90 off 203 balls during the first innings of the ongoing match. Pujara's 90-run knock in the first innings helped India post 404 runs on the board.

Gill scores his maiden Test hundred

Earlier, Indian opener Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test hundred while batting in the third innings of the game. Gill smashed 10 boundaries and three sixes and finished with a score of 110 off 152 balls. The Punjab-born cricketer's previous highest score in Test cricket was 91 runs, which he scored against Australia during the historic Border-Gavaskar series in 2021.

After batting for 133.5 overs in the first innings, India scored 404 runs. Shreyas Iyer scored 86 runs off 192 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin added 58 runs to bring up his half-century, while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav hit 46 off 45 and 40 off 114 balls, respectively. The hosts were then restricted to 150 runs thanks to outstanding bowling performances from Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

While Kuldeep picked up a five-wicket haul, Siraj returned with figures of 3 for 20 in 13 overs. Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel also scalped a wicket each in Bangladesh's first innings. At stumps on Day 3, Bangladesh were batting at 42 for no loss. Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan will resume batting for the home side on Day 4 at scores of 25 and 17 runs, respectively.

Image: Twitter

