Mohammed Siraj Reveals What He Said To Litton Das In Heated Argument: 'Play Sensibly'

India and Bangladesh are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their two-match series in Chattogram. India are in control of the game after posting a total of 404 in the first innings and then bowling Bangladesh out for just 150 runs. On Day 2, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was involved in a heated exchange with Bangladesh skipper Litton Das after the latter played a defensive shot off his bowling.

What went down between Siraj and Litton Das?

Earlier, Siraj provided India with the perfect start as he dismissed Najmul Shanto for a duck off the very first delivery of Bangladesh's innings. Litton Das came in and started playing aggressive cricket as he smashed Umesh Yadav for three boundaries before facing Siraj in the 14th over. When Siraj came to bowl, Das played a defensive shot, triggering the Indian pacer, who fired a few words at him. Das, however, did not keep quiet and immediately gave back to Siraj.

On the very next delivery, Siraj clean bowled Das and erupted into a celebration by putting his finger on the lips. After the game, Siraj was asked what exactly went down in the middle before Das' dismissal. Siraj revealed, "No, nothing. I said, 'Ye T20 format nahi hai, ye Test cricket hai (This is not T20 format, this is Test cricket. Play sensibly)'."

Siraj went on to pick one more wicket in the game as he dismissed Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan in the 18th over. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav picked a five-wicket haul, while Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel scalped one wicket each to bowl Bangladesh out for just 150 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the hosts as he scored 28 off 58 balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep.

Earlier in the first innings of the game, India amassed a total of 404 runs after batting for 133.5 innings. Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer for India with an individual score of 90 runs in 203 balls, while Shreyas Iyer notched up 86 runs off 192 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a half-century worth 58 runs, while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav scored 46 off 45 and 40 of 114 balls, respectively.

