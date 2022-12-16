Kuldeep Yadav returned to the Indian Test side after a hiatus of 22 months and he immediately made an impression by picking a five-wicket haul in the first match against Bangladesh. Kuldeep registered figures of 5 for 40 to help India restrict the hosts for 150 runs after the conclusion of the first innings for both sides. With the feat, the 28-year-old also broke the record of his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin and former India cricketer Anil Kumble.

Kuldeep has now become the Indian spinner with the best Test figures in Bangladesh, surpassing Ashwin and Kumble's records. Previously the record was held by Ashwin, who had registered 5 for 87 in Fatullah in 2015. Ashwin had broken the record of former India cricketer Sunil Joshi, who had taken 5 for 142 in Dhaka in 2000. Ashwin and Joshi were the only Indian spinners with a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh before Kuldeep achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match.

Meanwhile, Kumble had the previous best bowling figures by an Indian spinner in Chattogram, which Kuldeep surpassed on Friday as he completed his five-wicket haul. Kumble had taken 4 for 55 at the same venue during India's tour of Bangladesh in 2004. Zaheer Khan holds the overall best figures by an Indian bowler in Bangladesh, with 7/87 in Mirpur in 2007.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Kuldeep picked the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Ebadot Hossain. Kuldeep's impressive bowling effort helped India restrict Bangladesh to just 150 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj also put in an amazing performance to provide India with an early breakthrough. He picked three wickets for 20 runs in 13 overs, including two maidens.

Earlier, India amassed a total of 404 runs after batting for 133.5 innings. Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer for India with an individual score of 90 runs in 203 balls, while Shreyas Iyer notched up 86 runs off 192 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a half-century worth 58 runs, while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav scored 46 off 45 and 40 of 114 balls, respectively. India are currently batting at 158/1 in the second innings and have a lead of 412 runs.

Image: Twitter/BCCI