Cummins Aims Potshots At Rohit & Co; Can Aussies End Decades Of Barren Test Run In India?

Australian skipper Pat Cummins believes that his team has a chance of winning a historic Test series in India. Speaking to the press after the conclusion of the third and final Test match against South Africa, Cummins said that they have a very good chance of winning the Border-Gavaskar series in India. Australia's last Test series win in India came under stand-in captain Adam Gilchrist in 2004. Before that, their last Test series triumph in India was in 1969.

Since 2004, Australia and India have played 4 Test series in India, all of which have ended in defeat for the Kangaroos. Apart from that, India have even managed to win the last two red-ball series on Australian soil, rubbing more salt in their wounds.

However, Cummins thinks that he and his boys can topple the record with the kind of form they have displayed in the longest format of late. Australia are currently the number one ranked Test side and are frontrunners to compete in the final of the World Test Championship later this year.

Here's what Cummins said

India is the team they are most likely to face in the second edition of the WTC final. So the four-match Test series in February is crucial for both sides. Cummins has already fired a warning shot, saying that they have as good a chance as there ever going to be. Cummins has said that Australian players will use the next few weeks to reflect on the upcoming calendar and then reach India all refreshed and eager for the series.

"I think we’re as good a chance as we’re ever going to be. It was another fantastic summer. I feel like we’re adapting really well. Having the experience of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year has put us in really good stead for India. No one is going over there blind. We’ll use the next few weeks to reflect on the next 12 months and then get over there really refreshed and eager," Cummins said in the press conference on Sunday.

India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series starting February 9. The matches will be held in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala, and Ahmedabad. The Australian team is expected to announce a squad for the series in the upcoming week. Both teams will also play a three-match ODI series to prepare for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Image: AP/PTI