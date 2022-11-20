IND Vs NZ: Tim Southee Takes Hat-trick To Extend His Lead As The Highest T20I Wicket-taker

India and New Zealand are currently locking horns against each other in the second T20I of their three-match series. Kiwi pacer Tim Southee picked a hat-trick in the game while bowling the final over of the Indian innings. The bowler dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar to register his second hat-trick in the shortest format for New Zealand. He conceded just five runs in the over and ensured that Suryakumar Yadav remained at the non-striker's end.

Southee's first hat-trick in the format had come in 2010 during a match between New Zealand and Pakistan. The veteran bowler picked the wickets of Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Umar Akmal to not only help the Black Caps win the match but also register his maiden hat-trick in T20Is. Southee has now become only the second bowler in the history of T20 Internationals to take multiple hat-tricks. Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga was the first bowler to register multiple T20I hat-tricks.

Southee has also extended his lead as the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. He now has 132 wickets in 106 matches, four more than the second-ranked player Shakib Al Hasan.

SKY scores 2nd T20I century

Earlier in the match, Suryakumar Yadav scored a sensational century to help India score 191/6 in 20 overs. The attacking batter reached the three-digit mark in just 49 balls. He finished the innings at an unbeaten score of 111 off 51 balls, including 11 boundaries and seven sixes. Ishan Kishan also contributed to the total with 36 off 31 balls. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya both scored 13 runs each in the innings. New Zealand need 192 runs to win the match.