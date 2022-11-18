Suryakumar Yadav Achieves One Feat That Even Rohit And Virat Haven't Been Able To Pull Off

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav was one of the most influential cricketers in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, despite India’s exit from the semi-finals. Yadav amassed 239 runs for India in six games at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of over 180 to finish the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer overall. While he now represents India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, he has already clinched a T20I record that even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven’t been able to achieve.

Suryakumar achieves imperious record

Suryakumar’s run tally in 2022 ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand stands at 1040 runs in 29 games at a strike rate of 185.71 and an average of 43.33. Courtesy of his magnificent stats this year, he is the only Indian batter to score over 1000 runs for the national team in T20Is in a calendar year. Interestingly, Kohli has amassed the third-highest amount of runs for India in T20Is this year with 781 runs in 20 games at an average of 55.78 and strike rate of 138.23.

However, the former India skipper won’t be able to breach Surya’s run tally this year as India’s focus shifts to the longer formats of the game after the T20I series against New Zealand. At the same time, senior players like Rohit, Virat and KL Rahul, alongside head coach Rahul Dravid have been rested for India’s tour of New Zealand 2022. Surya will be one of the key players to take the field in the Indian colors during the three-match T20I series.

India’s tour of New Zealand 2022: Complete Schedule

Three-match T20I series:

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I at Sky Stadium, Wellington on November 18

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on November 20

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier on November 22

Three-match ODI series: