IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli Achieves Massive All-time Cricketing First During WTC Final 2021

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand is currently underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While rain resulted in Day 1 being called off without a ball being bowled, the next couple of days saw both sides display some enthralling cricket. Notably, when Indian captain Virat Kohli took the field on Day 2 of the WTC Final 2021, he created a record that no other player in the history of the game has managed to do.

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to feature in finals of all ICC events

Virat Kohli became the first and only player to feature in the finals of all the ICC events. The modern-day legend has featured in the final of all ICC competitions - ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Champions Trophy, ICC T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship.

Kohli played his first major ICC Final in 2008 when he led the Indian team to victory in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup Final against South Africa. He was a part of India's 2011 World Cup Final team that beat Sri Lanka, as well as, featured in India's playing XI when they defeated England in the 2013 Champions Trophy Final. Kohli was also a part of the Indian team that played the 2014 T20 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka, a game that India lost by six wickets. Now, the Delhi-based cricketer has featured in the WTC Final 2021, making him the only player in the world to feature in the Final of all ICC events. Earlier, that honour was held by Kohli's ex-teammate, Yuvraj Singh.

IND vs NZ: WTC Final Day 3 Highlights

India were all out for 217 on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49 whereas R Ashwin and Jadeja contributed 22 and 15 respectively to take India past 200.

In response, the Kiwis got off to a great start as their openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway formed a 70-run partnership for the first wicket. Indians managed to break the opening partnership in the 35th over as R Ashwin got rid of Latham for 30. Conway played a brilliant knock of 54 before throwing away his wicket during the fag end of the day off Ishant Sharma's bowling. At Stumps on Day 3, New Zealand's scoreboard read 101/2 with skipper Kane Williamson batting on 12 and Ross Taylor unbeaten on 0.

IMAGE SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER