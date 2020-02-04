IND Vs PAK: India Colts Comfortably Brush Aside Pakistan To Make The World Cup Finals

The IND vs PAK match on February 4, 2020 turned out to be a totally one-sided affair. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star player today and the Indian bowling unit also performed to their best potential. Here is the IND vs PAK match report along with key highlights from the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal guides India to third consecutive U-19 World Cup final

Yashasvi Jaiswal finishes off in style! 🔥



A top-class century from the young lad.



India U-19 beat Pakistan U-19 to reach the final of the U-19 WC 2020.

IND vs PAK: Indian bowlers bowl out Pakistan to 172 in 43.1 overs

After losing the toss, India got off to a perfect start with the ball. Sushant Mishra picked up the early wicket of Pakistan opener Mohammed Huraira in just the second over of the game. Fahad Munir (0 from 16) was the next to depart for Pakistan as he was caught off a Ravi Bishnoi delivery in the ninth over. Haider Ali (56) and Rohail Nazir (62) were the only players who made significant contributions for Pakistan. The Indian bowlers dominated in today’s match at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Kartik Tyagi (2/32), Sushant Mishra (3/28) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) starred with the ball as India U-19 bowled out Pakistan for 172 runs in 43.1 overs in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

IND vs PAK: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Saxena lead India to a mammoth 10-wicket win

Indian openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) - put in a batting masterclass as they brushed aside a below-par Pakistan bowling attack. In doing so, the Indian U-19 team made their third consecutive ICC U-19 World Cup final. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the first ton by an Indian in the tournament. He was rightly adjudged as the Man of the Match in the win against Pakistan. India will either take on Bangladesh or New Zealand in the finals.

