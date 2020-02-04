Shoaib Malik's Nephew Set To Play Against India In U-19 World Cup 2020 Semi-final

While Shoaib Malik is in the twilight of his cricket career, his nephew and 17-year-old Pakistan Under-19 opener Mohammad Huraira will be getting his first taste of an India vs Pakistan encounter when both the teams collide in the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Malik has had a decorated career for Pakistan so far, and is often known as India's 'son-in-law' for having married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. However, not many know about Malik having a nephew who aspires to play cricket for Pakistan someday.

Mohammad Huraira: Shoaib Malik's nephew eager to do well against India

Get to know Pakistan's quarter-final hero, Muhammad Hurraira.



P.S – You might have heard of his uncle.#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/Htt3NLRpXn — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020

Mohammad Huraira scored a brilliant half-century (64 runs off 76 balls) to help Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in the quarter-final clash. The youngster will be eager to carry on his good form when Pakistan take on their arch-rivals on Tuesday. Mohammad Huraira said in a post-match press conference that the India-Pakistan rivalry has always been great since his birth and there is a bit of pressure leading up to the crunch contest. He also said that he will try to overcome that and play just like he did against Afghanistan.

Mohammad Huraira also thanked the coaches who gave him a lot of support during the match against Afghanistan. He said that the coaches and support staff gave him lots of encouragement and he also has self-belief that whenever he will be awarded a chance, he will look to give his best.

U-19 World Cup 2020: India U-19s vs Pakistan U-19s

The Indian Colts have been consistent so far and are undefeated in the tournament. Heading into this knockout clash, India beat Australia while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in their respective quarter-finals. While the Priyam Garg-led side will be hoping to reach their third consecutive summit clash, their arch-rivals will be eyeing the first final berth in 14 years.

The last time Pakistan side made it to the finals in 2006, they had beaten India in a low-scoring thriller. The last time these two teams had locked horns in the U-19 World Cup, India came out on top with a mammoth 203-run win en route to their record fourth U-19 World Cup triumph.

Ind vs Pak U19 World Cup live streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, February 4 and will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports 3, Hotstar and JioTV app.