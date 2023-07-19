IND Vs PAK: Riyan Parag Brutally Roasted For Dropping A Sitter In Emerging Cup

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag has once again become a bunny for the trolls on social media after dropping a sitter against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Men's Emerging Cup. Playing for India A, Parag dropped a regulation catch while fielding at the slips. The incident occurred in the second over of Pakistan's innings. Parag dropped Saim Ayub's catch off Rajvardhan Hangargekar's bowling.

3 things you need to know

Riyan Parag was handed his maiden India A Cup for the Emerging Cup 2022

Yash Dhull is leading the Indian team at the Men's Emerging Cup

India A and Pakistan A last played against each other back in July 2006

Although Hangargekar managed to pick up Saim's wicket in the 4th over of the innings, netizens still trolled the Indian cricketer for committing a costly mistake against Pakistan. Parag is often targeted by fans on social media for his poor performances across tournaments. Earlier this year, he became a victim of online trolling after failing to perform well for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. That catch that Parag dropped against Pakistan was easy and should have been taken comfortably.

India vs Pakistan: Riyan Parag drops easy an catch in ACC Men's Emerging Cup

Once a choker always a choker !!!

Riyan Parag dropped easiest slip catch of Pakistani Batsman! pic.twitter.com/kSndMaIx99 — Simp Stone (@yoursdummy) July 19, 2023

If you ever feel useless then just have a look on Riyan Parag#INDAvPAKA #EmergingAsiaCup — Hemant (@hemant_18_0) July 19, 2023

riyan parag finishing his team as usual — moosa (@cocomoosaa) July 19, 2023

Lord riyan parag dropped catch of saim ayub.#EmergingAsiaCup — Saurav Raj (@SauravR79942100) July 19, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Haris won the toss and elected to field first at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Electing to bat first, Pakistan has already lost a couple of wickets, both going in the kitty of Hangargekar. He also dismissed Omair Yousuf for a duck on the last ball of the same over.

