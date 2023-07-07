Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag had a forgettable IPL season with the bat as he made runs at an average of 13.00. Parag had to face a lot of criticism from the cricket fans and the experts for his poor batting performance throughout the tournament. Cricket experts questioned his place in the team as he was not able to perform on the numerous opportunities given to him by the RR team management.

3 things you need to know

Riyan Parag was part of the Indian cricket team squad in the U19 World Cup 2018

Riyan Parag made seven games for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

Parag could only make 78 runs in seven matches and mostly got out in single digits

Riyan Parag hits back at critics after dull IPL 2023

Riyan Parag has hit back at his critics after a dull Indian Premier League 2023 Rajasthan Royals batsman. In a video posted by the Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, Parag took a brutal dig at his critics and said that they could have just texted him about his performance. Riyan discussed his feelings about the criticism from cricket experts and former players. The right-handed batter also said that he had no issues with his fans criticising him as he understands their emotions.

Trolled and tested but tough as ever. 👊



This is Riyan Parag: Raw and real. 💗 pic.twitter.com/8ub5oDTNnv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 5, 2023

Riyan Parag said:

People come to see our performance, not to play but to pay their hard earned money. That's why we are not performing, they are hating, I totally understand. But verified accounts, former cricketers, commentators, when they are posting about this on social media, when they are taking out time to tweet about me, you can just text me. I would honestly love it, because if someone could just DM me and say ‘Hey, I know this is how you play cricket, but if you do this, you might have a better chance of performing'

Riyan Parag's performance in the Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag first played for the Rajasthan Royals in the year 2019 and till now has featured in 54 IPL matches for the Men in Pink. In his four-year-IPL career, Parag has hit 600 runs at an average of 16.22 and has a strike rate of 123.97.