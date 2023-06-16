Rajvardhan Hangargekar Presents Insane Batting Display In MPL 2023 - WATCH

Why you are here: On Thursday, the Maharashtra Premier League got underway with a bang. So far, cricket fans have witnessed one of the most spectacular performances in the competition. Six teams will compete in this cricket league and compete against one another to be crowned Maharashtra's kings. The MPL's inaugural season would feature 19 games, and the league's structure is a round-robin one. This competition will feature some well-known athletes, such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

3 things you need to know

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings elected to bowl against Eagle Nashik Titans

Eagle Nashik Titans made 195/6 in 20 overs

This is the first-ever edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL 2023)

What did Rajvardhan Hangargekar do during the clash?

In a recent encounter in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL 2023), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, the skipper of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (CSK), displayed an exceptionally dominant batting display. His outstanding performance astounded onlookers, which also helped his team win. Hangargekar was crucial in helping CSK prevail against the Eagle Nashik Titans in the MPL 2023 match. The Titans set a goal of 196 runs, so the contest appeared to be headed for a fierce struggle.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji King was under pressure since they needed 52 runs to win. At that moment, an unfazed Hangargekar unleashed a barrage of potent shots that rendered the opposing team defenceless. He displayed his batting prowess in awe-inspiring fashion by slamming three straight sixes, completely changing the nature of the match. As the ball soared high and landed well outside the boundary ropes, the audience roared in ecstasy. Hangargekar's ability to rule the game was indisputable in the power and accuracy with which he completed each stroke.

What happened next for CSK in the MPL 2023?

Unfortunately for Hangargekar, his remarkable innings ended on the fifth delivery of the over. But his impact on the game had already been etched in the minds of the spectators. His explosive batting display had turned the match in CSK's favour, leaving the Titans reeling.

Eagle Nashik Titans defeated the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings in a rain-affected thriller, thanks to Kulkarni's all-around performance that secured the win. With a brilliant 60 as his top score, opener Kulkarni helped the Rahul Tripathi-led Titans put together a sizable 195 for six wickets after being called in to bat.

The aim was changed to 157 runs off 15 overs (DLS) for CSK because of a few rain breaks. After CSK skipper Rajvardhan Hangargekar's late onslaught in the penultimate over, Kulkarni, bowling at a medium pace, held the opposition to 16 runs in the final over but eventually won the game by 4 runs after they failed to make the runs required in 15 overs.