WATCH: Hardik Pandya Whacks Ball Out Of The Park, Fires Warning Shots Ahead Of Comeback

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has finally returned to the Indian squad after months of being sidelined due to the back injury he sustained in September last year against South Africa. On his return to the nets on Tuesday, Pandya smashed a cracking shot firing a warning to the Proteas' players ahead of the ODI series beginning on Thursday. Here is a video of the shot:

Earlier, Pandya smashed a 37-ball century in the DY Patil T20 tournament proving his fitness and form and compelling the selectors to include him in the squad. In the same match, the all-rounder also picked up five wickets. Netizens were delighted to see Pandya's cracking shot in the nets, here are a few of those comments:

Pandya is in great form. — Rg7000ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@Rg70003) March 10, 2020

Hardik on a Mood, Hitting sixes.. — ravi (@Imravi_singh07) March 10, 2020

Hardik Pandya smashes a ton

Hardik Pandya continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners during Reliance 1's semi-final clash against BPCL on Friday. It seems that there is no stopping Pandya at the moment and he is in the prime of his life which is a good sign for Mumbai Indians as well as Team India. During his incredible cameo knock, the 26-year-old never allowed the BPCL bowlers to rediscover their rhythm as he hit them to all parts of the ground.

The star all-rounder finished with an unbeaten 55-ball 158 at a strike rate of 287.27 which included six boundaries and 20 maximums as Reliance 1 finished their innings at a mammoth score of 238/4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. He had come out to bat when his team was reduced to 10/2.

'Good to see Pandya steaming in'

Former Chief Selector MSK Prasad was delighted to see Hardik Pandya who made a blistering return to cricket after five months as he smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Pandya who played for Reliance 1 in the game against Bank of Baroda on Friday hit four maximums and a boundary after returning from a back injury that he had sustained earlier. Speaking to media, MSK Prasad stated that it was good to see Hardik Pandya steaming in.

