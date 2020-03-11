Ind Vs SA: Virat Kohli Gets Another Chance To Beat Sachin Tendulkar's Record Before IPL

The South African cricket team is currently on a tour to India to play three ODI matches. The series will mark as the final international assignment for both before the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League season (IPL 2020). As the ODI series commences on March 12, the ‘Men in Blue’ captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of adding another feather to his already illustrious cap. With 11,867 runs in ODIs, Virat Kohli is just 133 runs from scaling 12k in 50-overs international format.

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Previously, retired Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 ODI runs) completed 12,000 runs in his 300th ODI inning. The ‘Master Blaster’ still remains the fastest batsman, in terms of innings, to achieve the milestone. Virat Kohli, currently at 11,867 runs, has featured in only 239 innings since his ODI debut in 2008. In spite of a poor outing in New Zealand (75 runs in 3 innings), the right-hander is expected to score the stipulated runs during the course of upcoming ODIs against South Africa. Additionally, if Virat Kohli reaches the landmark, the prolific run-scorer will become only the sixth batsman in ODI cricket to reach 12,000 runs.

Not surprisingly, both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are also the world’s leading century-makers in ODI cricket. Tendulkar retired in 2013 before amassing 49 ODI tons in 463 matches. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is fast approaching the veteran’s record as the 31-year old has already slammed 43 centuries in just 248 games.

Ind vs SA 2020 live

The opening IND vs SA match of the series will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. The two teams will then shift to Lucknow for the second game which will be followed by a final showdown on March 18 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli to lead RCB after India vs South Africa live

After the impending ‘IND vs SA’ series, Virat Kohli will be seen leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit in IPL 2020. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹17 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

