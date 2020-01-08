IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Scores 30*, Becomes Highest T20I Run-scorer Of All-time

India captain Virat Kohli only needed to play a supporting hand in the Indian run-chase as the Men in Blue easily overhauled Sri Lanka's target of 143 in the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I on Tuesday. Young pacer Navdeep Saini bagged the Player of the Match award after he gave away only 18 runs while taking 2 wickets in the Sri Lankan innings. India were able to chase down their target of 143 in just 17.3 overs.

Virat Kohli becomes the all-time leader in T20I runs

Kohli and his vice-captain Rohit Sharma ended 2019 with a bang after the run-fest against West Indies in Mumbai. Kohli made an unbeaten 70 in the Mumbai match whereas Rohit made 71 as both batsmen got tied at 2633 T20I runs. Since Rohit has been rested for the ongoing series, all that Kohli needed to do was to walk out and guide his second delivery towards long-on and get to 2634 runs. Kohli remained unbeaten at 30 by the end of the Indian run-chase. The Indian skipper has scored 2663 runs in T20I cricket and is currently the highest all-time scorer in the format. Kohli's runs have come in just 77 matches at an average of 53.26. Rohit Sharma remains 30 runs away with him having scored 2633 runs in 104 matches at an average of 32.10.

Ind vs SL: India go 1-0 up in the 3-match series

After a washed-out match at Guwahati, both teams needed to win the Indore fixture to get a hold on the series. India did so easily after Kohli won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat first. Except the top three Sri Lankan batsmen, most of the lineup struggled as the Indian bowlers kept getting regular wickets. Shardul Thakur took three quick wickets in his last over while Navdeep Saini took two wickets with a very impressive economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav also took two scalps while a returning Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket along with Washington Sundar. The Indian chase was led by KL Rahul as he top-scored with 45 while all other batsmen chipped in with 30s as India got over the line without much effort. India won the match by 7 wickets.

