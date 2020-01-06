Ind Vs SL: Gautam Gambhir Finds Sanju Samson Better Than Shikhar Dhawan To Play For India

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka went underway in Guwahati on January 5. However, much to the fans' disappointment, the first international fixture for the New Year 2020 for both the teams turned out to be a rain-affected affair. In the match, Shikhar Dhawan was making a return to the Indian squad after missing out on last month’s series against the West Indies.

1st T20I. India XI: S Dhawan, KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant, S Dube, W Sundar, S Thakur, K Yadav, J Bumrah, N Saini https://t.co/I3IgAowJMC #IndvSL @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

Ind vs SL: Gautam Gambhir picks Sanju Samson over Shikhar Dhawan

Even though Shikhar Dhawan managed to make a cut into the playing XI, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wanted Sanju Samson to open the innings. While speaking to the official broadcaster, Gautam Gambhir said India should have tried opening the innings with Samson. The 25-year old Samson recently had a good outing in domestic cricket. He registered a record-breaking double hundred during last September’s Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sanju Samson was part of India’s squad in the home series against Bangladesh and West Indies as well. However, the Kerala based cricketer did not manage to make a cut into the playing XI and had to celebrate India's series wins from the dugout. Speaking about his repeated exclusions from the squad, Gautam Gambhir said that it will become very difficult for Sanju Samson to feature in playing XI once Rohit Sharma returns to the squad.

Gambhir has been vocal in the past as well when it comes to his backing for Samson. However, many fans could have to wait further to see the Rajasthan Royals player feature in the Indian team in the presence of Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli and co. will now return for the second T20I on January 7 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The series-concluded third game is then scheduled to be held on January 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Not the news that we would want to hear, but the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to rain.



See you in Indore #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/72ORWCt2zm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

